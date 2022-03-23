Skip to main content

How to Watch Belgrano vs. San Telmo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Belgrano hosts San Telmo on the seventh match day of the Argentine second division on Wednesday.

Belgrano, despite coming off of the club's first defeat of the season, is off to a hot start in the Primera Nacional tournament. Guillermo Farre's men are sitting in third place in the standings with 13 points with a record of 4-1-1 in its first six matches. San Telmo, meanwhile, is in the 26th position in the table with just six points.

How to Watch Belgrano vs. San Telmo Today:

Match Date: March 23, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Belgrano vs. San Telmo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Belgrano's most recent outing was the club's first loss of the season, a 3-1 defeat at Chaco For Ever with Mariano Miño scoring the team's only goal in the match. Miño has now tied forward Pablo Vegetti for the team-leading three goals so far this season.

The match at Chaco For Ever was the first time in the tournament that Belgrano conceded more than one goal.

San Telmo, on the other hand, is undefeated in its last three matches in league play, but have only achieved one victory on the season, a 1-0 victory away at Güemes, with Gianluca Pugliese being the only player to get on the scoresheet on the night.

Belgrano will look to extend its fine form in the tournament when it hosts San Telmo at Julio César Villagra Stadium on Wednesday.

