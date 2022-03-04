Skip to main content

How to Watch Brown (A) vs. Deportivo Morón: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The battle of two undefeated teams in the Primera Nacional Argentine league between Brown (A) and Deportivo Morón gets underway on Friday.

Lorenzo Arandilla Stadium, home of Brown (A), will play host to Deportivo Morón in this second division battle in the city of Adrogué. Both teams have yet to lose so far in the tournament, with Brown (A) sitting near the top of the table after winning two of its first three, while Deportivo Morón has tied in its first three matches.

How to Watch Brown (A) vs. Deportivo Morón Friday:

Match Date: March 4, 2022

Match Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Brown (A) vs. Deportivo Morón on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The home team, Brown (A), is coming off of two straight victories in the Primera Nacional tournament. The first, on matchday two, was a 3-0 victory over Flandria. The most recent one was a 1-0 away win last Sunday at Temperley thanks to the lone goal from Oscar Belintez.

Deportivo Morón meanwhile tied its first two matches 0-0 against Tristán Suárez and San Martín Tucumán in that order. The team scored its first goal of the tournament last Friday, a 95th-minute equalizer from substitute forward Santiago Coronel to give the team its third draw in a row.

On the other hand, Brown (A) has shown its attacking prowess, having scored three goals in its first two matches this season for a total of seven after just three games.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Brown (A) vs. Deportivo Morón

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
How to Watch Brown (A) vs. Deportivo Morón

