Brown (A) and Estudiantes (RC) will meet at Lorenzo Arandilla Stadium on matchday six of the Argentine first division on Friday.

In the Primera Nacional tournament, Brown (A) will put its undefeated start on the line when it hosts Estudiantes (RC) in the city of Adrogué, Argentina. Brown is currently sitting in third place in the standings with a record of 3W-2D-0L and 11 points. Estudiantes, meanwhile, is in 23rd place with 5 points and just 1 victory so far this season.

How to Watch Brown (A) vs. Estudiantes (RC) Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Brown (A) vs. Estudiantes (RC) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brown (A) started off the campaign with a thrilling 3-3 draw at Gimnasia de Jujuy where each team scored a goal in the final three minutes of the match. That performance was followed up by three straight victories: a 3-0 defeat of Flandria and 1-0 finishes over Temperley and Deportivo Morón.

The club's most recent outing was another thrilling one, Brown's second draw of the season. Elías Contreras put Brown up in the 85th minute of the match, only for Mauro Martín to equalize ten minutes later for Deportivo Madryn in the 95th.

On the other hand, Estudiantes (RC)'s only victory of the season was on matchday two, 1-0 over Agropecuario off of a Maximiliano Padilla penalty kick.

Regional restrictions may apply.