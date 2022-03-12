How to Watch CA Temperley vs. Guillermo Brown

CA Temperley host Guillermo Brown on Matchday 5 of the Primera Nacional tournament in Argentina on Saturday.

Guillermo Brown is off to a successful start this season with three victories in the club's first four matches in league play. The team led by head coach Hugo Barrientos is sitting in sixth place in the standings with nine points and a 3W-0D-1L record so far. CA Temperley, meanwhile, will be looking for its second win of the season on Saturday at Alfredo Beranger Stadium.

Guillermo Brown's first two wins of the season came against Villa Dálmine (2-1) and Almirante Brown (3-1) on Matchdays 1 and 2 respectively. Against Dálmine, Barrientos' men came from behind with second-half goals from Cristian García and Martín Rolle. Then, against Almirante Brown, Sergio González and Renso Pérez (2) secured all three points for Guillermo Brown.

Most recently, a 24th minute Flavio Ciampichetti strike secured all three points for Guillermo Brown on Matchday 4 against Flandria.

CA Temperley, on the other hand, has lost twice in the club's first four matches and its only victory so far was on Matchday 2, 2-0 over Defensores de Belgrano where Agustín Campana and Diego Chávez gave all the team's only win of the season so far.

