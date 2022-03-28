Defensores de Belgrano looks to continue in fine form when it hosts Nueva Chicago on Monday.

Defensores de Belgrano and Nueva Chicago are currently on three-match undefeated streaks, with the home team having the slight advantage of three wins to the away team's two wins and a draw. The two teams will look to keep their streaks alive at CA Defensores de Belgrano Stadium on Monday in the Primera Nacional tournament.

How to Watch Defensores de Belgrano vs. Nueva Chicago Today:

Match Date: March 28, 2022

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Defensores de Belgrano's winning streak began when it visited Estudiantes de Río Cuarto in a match that ended 2-0. Rodrigo Mazur and Iván Sandoval each scored to secure the club its first win of the season.

That performance was followed by a 2-1 win at home over Alvarado, thanks to finishes from Mauro Luque and Francisco Ilarregui. Most recently, Belgrano got its third win in as many matches thanks to another Sandoval goal in a 1-0 victory over Alvarado.

Nueva Chicago is coming off of a 0-0 draw at home to San Martín Tucumán, which was preceded by two straight wins: 1-0 over Agropecuario and 4-3 at Tristán Suárez.

A victory for Nueva Chicago, who is No. 19 with nine points, would take the club up eight points, leapfrogging Defensores de Belgrano.

