Quilmes visits Defensores de Belgrano on Monday to wrap up Matchday 10 action in the Primera Nacional tournament in Argentina.

Quilmes is off to a slow start in the Argentine second division season after falling to Barracas Central in penalty kicks in the promotional playoffs at the end of last season.

The club nicknamed The Brewers due to being named after the Quilmes brewery of the same city was one penalty kick away from playing its league football in the first division this season, but is now in 22nd place in the Primera Nacional standings.

How to Watch Defensores de Belgrano vs. Quilmes Today:

Match Date: April 11, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Following the defeat to Barracas Central at the end of last season, Quilmes has lost just once in its first eight league matches, but drew five times in that span, leaving the Brewers with just 11 points and in 22nd place in the table.

The club is just one point and place in the standings below its Matchday 10 rivals Defensores de Belgrano who started the campaign off with a record of 3-3-3.

