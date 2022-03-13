Deportivo Moron takes on Chacarita Juniors on Sunday in an Argentinian soccer match.

16th-place Chacarita Juniors (five points) takes on 31st-place Deportivo Moron (three points) on Sunday in a Primera Nacional match, the second-tier of football in Argentina.

How to Watch Deportivo Moron vs Chacarita Juniors Today:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Moron is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Brown (A) in a match in which both sides were hit with red cards. Luciano Balbi scored the winning goal for Brown.

Deportivo Moron last scored a goal on Feb. 25 against Defensores de Belgrano, with Santiago Agustin Coronel knocking one in in the fifth minute of stoppage time to equalize the match at 1-1.

Chacarita Juniors is coming off of a 2-2 draw with Temperley. Rodrigo Alejandro Gonzalez Fernandez got the scoring going early, but Temperley scored the next two goals. Saul Nelle hit one in the 88th minute to equalize the match at two goals each.

Last season, Chacarita Juniors finished 16th in the Zone A standings, while Deportivo Moron was fourth in Zone B, which advanced it to the Torneo Reducido, where it lost in the first round on penalty kicks to Quilmes.

