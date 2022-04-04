Skip to main content

How to Watch Deportivo Riestra vs. Atlético Güemes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlético Güemes desperately needs a win today to avoid dropping into last place in the Primera Nacional standings

Deportivo Riestra and Atlético Güemes will meet in a Primera Nacional matchup today. Güemes is only one point out of last place in the league standings with 4 points so a win today will be crucial for the club. Deportivo Riestra has fared much better this season and sits in 7th place with 14 points. 

How to Watch Deportivo Riestra vs. Atlético Güemes Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Deportivo Riestra vs. Atlético Güemes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Güemes has really struggled so far this season and has two losses and three draws in its last five Nacional matchups. Most recently, the club dropped a 2-0 game to All Boys. Octavio Andrés Bianchi was able to score for All Boys in the 49th minute of the match. Unfortunately, an own goal just three minutes later was enough to lose motivation and Güemes was not able to get back in the game.

Deportivo Riestra has found more success in its last five games with one win and four draws. While playing to so many draws has allowed the club to continue earning points, a win today is what the team will be seeking to move up in the standings further. With four draws in a row in Nacional play, the team will look to break that streak with a win today.

Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

