How to Watch Ferro vs. Brown (A): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ferro will need to start making moves within the Argentine Nacional standings and start picking up wins beginning Tuesday against Brown (A).

Ferro and Brown (A) will meet on Tuesday in Argentine Nacional play. Ferro is currently sitting in second-to-last place in the standings at No. 35 with nine points, while Brown (A) is sitting comfortably in fourth with 21 points. 

How to Watch Ferro vs. Brown (A) Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Ferro vs. Brown (A) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ferro has been struggling to pick up big points in its recent outings. In the team's last five games, it has two losses and three draws. It will be important to start picking up wins so it can begin to move up in the league standings. In Ferro's most recent outing, it played to a 2-2 draw against Defensores de Belgrano. Enzo Roberto Díaz recorded both goals for Ferro in the draw.

Brown has had mixed results over its last five Nacional matches, with one win, one loss and three draws. Most recently, Brown picked up a point in a 1-1 draw against Independiente Rivadavia, who sits all the way down at No. 25 in the standings. Juan Mendoza scored for Brown to give the team the equalizer and keep from walking away empty handed.

With so much time left in the season, anything can happen within the standings, but it will be important for Ferro to start moving up now.

Regional restrictions may apply.

