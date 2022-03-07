How to Watch Ferro vs. Independiente Rivadavia

Ferro and Independiente Rivadavia close out Matchday 4 of the Argentine second division on Monday.

Independiente Rivadavia will visit Arquitecto Ricardo Etcheverry Stadium looking to maintain the club's undefeated start to the season. Ferro, meanwhile, is hungry for points after the club debuted with a victory followed by two losses in a row.

The team, led by head coach Gabriel Gómez, is coming off of a bye week on Matchday 3, but has enjoyed a fine start to the season so far. The club debuted with a 1–1 draw against Deportivo Maipú, followed by a 1–0 victory over Quilmes.

Add to that Independiente Rivadavia's 2–0 triumph in the Round of 32 over Gimnasia y Esgrima, which has now put the team into the Round of 16 where it will face Vélez. Lucas Ambrogio and Marías Quiroga scored the goals that put the team through to the next round of the Argentine Cup.

Independiente might look to start the same XI that beat Gimnasia y Esgrima in the Argentine Cup and would now be able to count on the return of forward Franco Coronel from injury.

Ferro is coming off two straight losses in league play. The first was 1–0 at home against Deportivo Maipú, which was followed by a 2–1 away loss at Quilmes. Enzo Díaz scored the only goal of the match for Ferro.

