Independiente Rivadavia will look to get back to its winning ways on Monday after the club suffered four losses and just one win in its last five matches in the Argentine second division tournament. Defensores de Belgrano, on the other hand, is coming off of a victory in league action. It marked its fourth win of the season, which has the team in 16th place with 15 points.

How to Watch Independiente Rivadavia vs. Defensores de Belgrano Today:

Match Date: April 18, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

In its last six matches in the Primera Nacional tournament, Defensores de Belgrano has lost just once with four wins and a draw. The one loss was a 3-1 finish against Deportivo Maipú where Juan Manuel Olivares scored the club's only goal of the match.

That defeat was followed up by the club's most recent outing, a 1-0 victory over Quilmes at home. Iván Sandoval scored the lone goal of the match in the 14th minute.

Defensores will count on the return of midfielder Máximo Levi, who received a red card in the match against Maipú and should be in the starting lineup when the visitors travel to face Independiente Rivadavia on Matchday 11 on Monday.

