Ferro will take on Instituto today and hope to give the club its first loss in the tournament.

Instituto is one of just four undefeated teams left in the tournament, with 13 points and three wins, and four draws to start the campaign. The club will put its undefeated run on the line when it hosts No. 31 Ferro, with just six points in the Primera Nacional season and a 1-3-2 record.

How to Watch Instituto vs. Ferro Today:

Match Date: March 28, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Instituto beat Independiente Rivadavia 2-1 for the third win of the season. Santiago Rodríguez and Leandro Farid Finochietto got on the score sheet in Rivadavia.

Ferro, meanwhile, is coming off of three draws in a row in Primera Nacional action: 0-0 at home to Independiente Rivadavia, followed by back-to-back 1-1 finishes against Mitre and Sacachispas.

The club hopes to ignite a spark in the organization by ending Instituto's undefeated run and climbing up the standings. Tune in to TyC Sports at 6 p.m. ET to see these two teams face off against each other. Ending Instituto's undefeated streak would be significant for Ferro, especially considering it will propel the club.

