In a matchup between two teams with very different starts to the Argentine second division campaign, Mitre (SE) will look for its first win of the season while also handing Instituto its first loss in this matchday 9 battle in the city of Santiago del Estero.

How to Watch Mitre (SE) vs. Instituto Today:

Match Date: April 4, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Mitre followed up a three-match losing streak by drawing in its two most recent matches in the Primera Nacional tournament. Both matches ended 1-1, with the first being at home against Ferro where an 80th-minute Germán Gastón Díaz strike secured the point for the home team. Díaz got on the scoresheet for the second time in as many matches in the club's 1-1 draw at Sacachispas just a week ago.

Despite being able to gain points in the last two matchdays, Mitre is currently sitting in last place (37th) in the standings with just three points after seven matches.

Instituto, meanwhile, is one of four undefeated teams left in the Argentine second division, with a record of 4W-4D-0L after its eight matches in the season so far. A victory in the club's visit to Mitre would take it to 19 points and second place in the table.

Instituto will look to make it three wins in a row when it faces Mitre on Monday at Doctores José y Antonio Castiglione Stadium.

