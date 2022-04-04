Skip to main content

How to Watch Mitre (SE) vs. Instituto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mitre (SE) hosts Instituto on Monday at Doctores José y Antonio Castiglione Stadium in the Argentine Primera Nacional tournament.

In a matchup between two teams with very different starts to the Argentine second division campaign, Mitre (SE) will look for its first win of the season while also handing Instituto its first loss in this matchday 9 battle in the city of Santiago del Estero.

How to Watch Mitre (SE) vs. Instituto Today:

Match Date: April 4, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Mitre (SE) vs. Instituto on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mitre followed up a three-match losing streak by drawing in its two most recent matches in the Primera Nacional tournament. Both matches ended 1-1, with the first being at home against Ferro where an 80th-minute Germán Gastón Díaz strike secured the point for the home team. Díaz got on the scoresheet for the second time in as many matches in the club's 1-1 draw at Sacachispas just a week ago.

Despite being able to gain points in the last two matchdays, Mitre is currently sitting in last place (37th) in the standings with just three points after seven matches.

Instituto, meanwhile, is one of four undefeated teams left in the Argentine second division, with a record of 4W-4D-0L after its eight matches in the season so far. A victory in the club's visit to Mitre would take it to 19 points and second place in the table.

Instituto will look to make it three wins in a row when it faces Mitre on Monday at Doctores José y Antonio Castiglione Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
4
2022

Mitre (SE) vs. Instituto

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Mitre (SE) vs. Instituto

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USA Curling
2022 World Mens Curling Championship

How to Watch World Men's Curling Championship: USA vs South Korea

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Apr 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) chase the loose ball during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy