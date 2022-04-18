Skip to main content

How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Guillermo Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nueva Chicago hosts Guillermo Brown on Matchday 11 of the Argentine second division tournament on Monday.

Guillermo Brown will look to stop the bleeding in league action in its trip to Nueva Chicago on Monday. The club has lost three matches in a row in the Primera Nacional tournament. The hosts, meanwhile, are coming off of a loss that snapped a five-match undefeated streak in all competitions.

How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Guillermo Brown Today:

Match Date: April 18, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Nueva Chicago vs. Guillermo Brown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guillermo Brown's last win was on March 23 when the club visited Deportivo Madryn on Matchday 7 to a 1-0 finish. Sergio González scored the team's only goal in the match. 

That victory was followed by three straight defeats, all by the same 1-0 scoreline. It started with the loss to Estudiantes de Río Cuarto. Then, the club lost away at Alvarado and the third and most recent loss was at home against Almagro.

Guillermo Brown will look to avoid making it four losses in a row when it travels to Nueva Chicago Stadium on Monday in Primera Nacional tournament action.

