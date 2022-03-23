How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Club Atlético San Martín de Tucumán

The seventh match day of the Argentina second division continues when Nueva Chicago hosts Club Atlético San Martín de Tucumán on Wednesday.

Club Atlético San Martín de Tucumán is off to a great start this season, one that has the team hungry for more. Currently in second place in the Primera Nacional standings, a win in its trip to Nueva Chicago on Wednesday would leave Tucumán back in first place on the table with 16 points.

San Martín de Tucumán, led by head coach Pablo de Muner, has won four out of its first six games in the season, which has the club sitting at the top of the table while it positions itself to stay there throughout the season. In all four of those victories, Tucumán scored at least two goals.

The club's only loss on the season was in the third of its three away matches so far, leaving its away record at 2-0-1 for now. That defeat was a 3-1 finish at Alvarado, where Federico Jourdan got De Muner's men off to a great start in the second minute of the match before the team later fell apart in the second half, allowing three goals in the final 20 minutes.

The second-place club will look to continue its red-hot form in its visit to Nueva Chicago stadium on Wednesday.

