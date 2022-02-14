Nueva Chicago is set to take on Ferro on Monday in the first match for both teams in the 2022 Primera Nacional season. The Primera Nacional is the second tier of soccer in Argentina.

How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Ferro Today:

Match Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live stream Nueva Chicago vs. Ferro on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year was a struggle for Nueva Chicago, but with the Primera Nacional not doing relegation last season, it survived finishing in last place. The team had four wins, nine draws and 19 losses. Nueva Chicago has had some decent success pre-COVID, finishing third in the 2018-19 campaign, but the team plummeted to 16th place in Zone A in the abandoned 2019-20 campaign.

As for Ferro, last year was a success for the team. It finished second in the Zone B standings behind Barracas Central and made it to the semifinals, where it lost to Quilmes, ending the team's chance of promotion.

These teams last played in March 2020, drawing 1-1. Ferro's last win in the series was a 2-1 win in 2019, while Nueva Chicago's was a 2-0 win in 2018.

Regional restrictions may apply.