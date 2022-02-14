Skip to main content

How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Ferro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nueva Chicago takes on Ferro in an Argentine Primera Nacional contest.

Nueva Chicago is set to take on Ferro on Monday in the first match for both teams in the 2022 Primera Nacional season. The Primera Nacional is the second tier of soccer in Argentina.

How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Ferro Today:

Match Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live stream Nueva Chicago vs. Ferro on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year was a struggle for Nueva Chicago, but with the Primera Nacional not doing relegation last season, it survived finishing in last place. The team had four wins, nine draws and 19 losses. Nueva Chicago has had some decent success pre-COVID, finishing third in the 2018-19 campaign, but the team plummeted to 16th place in Zone A in the abandoned 2019-20 campaign.

As for Ferro, last year was a success for the team. It finished second in the Zone B standings behind Barracas Central and made it to the semifinals, where it lost to Quilmes, ending the team's chance of promotion.

These teams last played in March 2020, drawing 1-1. Ferro's last win in the series was a 2-1 win in 2019, while Nueva Chicago's was a 2-0 win in 2018.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Nueva Chicago vs. Ferro

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Montevideo Wanderers Corinthians
Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

How to Watch Montevideo Wanderers vs. Cerro Largo

3 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Ferro

3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure

3 minutes ago
caitlin-clark
SI Guide

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Take On High-Scoring Maryland

8 minutes ago
Maritimo
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Arouca vs. CS Maritimo

2 hours ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch San Telmo vs. Chaco For Ever

2 hours ago
Spezia
Serie A

How to Watch Spezia vs. Fiorentina

2 hours ago
Nantes Bastia
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Le Havre vs. SC Bastia

2 hours ago
Besiktas Goztepe
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Besiktas

5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy