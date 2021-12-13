How to Watch Quilmes vs. Ferro

Following a 1–1 draw in the first leg of their semifinal, Ferro and Quilmes will meet on Monday to decide which team advances to the final of the 2021 Primera Nacional.

The Primera Nacional is the second tier of Argentine football, below the Primera División. One of the four teams left in the tournament will be promoted to the upper division, joining regular-season champion Tigre.

In the first leg of this round, Ferro took a 1–0 lead just after the half thanks to a goal from Hernán Grana, who has played for both of these sides in the past.

But Quilmes quickly equalized things, with 39-year-old Mariano Pavone scoring in the 53rd minute.

Quilmes finished second in Primera Nacional Zone A this season, with 17 wins, eight draws and seven losses in 32 matches. Ferro was second in Zone B, with 15 wins, 12 draws and seven losses in 34 matches.

Quilmes is the oldest club in Argentina, founded in 1887. It's won the Primera División twice, in 1912 and 1978.

Ferro has also won the Primera División twice, taking it in 1982 and 1984. It actually defeated Quilmes by a 2–0 aggregate in the 1982 final.

