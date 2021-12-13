Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    How to Watch Quilmes vs. Ferro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Argentina's Primera Nacional semifinals continue Monday as Quilmes takes on Ferro.
    Following a 1–1 draw in the first leg of their semifinal, Ferro and Quilmes will meet on Monday to decide which team advances to the final of the 2021 Primera Nacional.

    How to Watch Quilmes vs. Ferro Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: TyC Sports

    Live Stream Quilmes vs. Ferro on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Primera Nacional is the second tier of Argentine football, below the Primera División. One of the four teams left in the tournament will be promoted to the upper division, joining regular-season champion Tigre.

    In the first leg of this round, Ferro took a 1–0 lead just after the half thanks to a goal from Hernán Grana, who has played for both of these sides in the past.

    But Quilmes quickly equalized things, with 39-year-old Mariano Pavone scoring in the 53rd minute.

    Quilmes finished second in Primera Nacional Zone A this season, with 17 wins, eight draws and seven losses in 32 matches. Ferro was second in Zone B, with 15 wins, 12 draws and seven losses in 34 matches.

    Quilmes is the oldest club in Argentina, founded in 1887. It's won the Primera División twice, in 1912 and 1978.

    Ferro has also won the Primera División twice, taking it in 1982 and 1984. It actually defeated Quilmes by a 2–0 aggregate in the 1982 final.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Quilmes vs. Ferro

    TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Soccer Ball
    Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

