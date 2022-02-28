Ferro and Quilmes will face on Monday in a Primera Nacional match, the second-tier of football in Argentina. Ferro has a win and a loss so far this season, while Quilmes has played just one match, a loss.

How to Watch Quilmes vs. Ferro Today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

The Quilmes loss came last week, when the team was shut out 1-0 by Independiente Rivadavia. The team was supposed to begin Copa Argentina play in February, but the match against San Martin was postponed.

Ferro is also awaiting its Copa Argentina match against J.J. Urquiza.

In Primera Nacional play, Ferro beat Nueva Chicago 1-0, with Nahuel Arena scoring, but then lost 1-0 to Deportivo Maipu.

These two teams last met in December in the Primera Nacional semifinals. The teams drew the first leg 1-1, with Ferros Hernan Grana and Quilmes' Mariano Pavone scoring. The second leg went to Quilmes, as a penalty kick from Federico Anselmo gave the team a 1-0 win and a 2-1 aggregate victory. Quilmes went on to lose to Barracas Central on penalty kicks in the promotion playoff final.

