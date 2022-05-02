Quilmes and Guillermo Brown will be looking to pick up three points and make a little bit of movement in the Nacional standings on Monday.

No. 24 Quilmes will take on No. 17 Guillermo Brown on Monday in Argentine Nacional play. Quilmes will certainly be looking to pick up three points to continue to climb the standings with a win.

How to Watch Quilmes vs. Guillermo Brown (PM) Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Quilmes vs. Guillermo Brown (PM) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five outings, Quilmes was unsuccessful in picking up a win. In those games, the teams has zero wins, one loss and four draws. While picking up points is crucial, only accumulating four points over five games is not ideal. In its most recent Nacional game, Quilmes played to a 2-2 draw against Chacarita Juniors. Federico González scored for Quilmes in the 19th minute and Martin Ortego scored in extra time to tie the game up in the final minutes.

Guillermo Brown has had even less success in its last five Nacional outings with no wins, four losses and one draw. In its last outing, Guillermo Brown lost a 1-0 game to Deportivo Maipú. Although Guillermo Brown held its opponent off for 43 minutes before conceding a goal, the team was not able to produce enough offensive opportunities to find the back of the net and tie it up.

With so many teams in the league, a win can go a long way in moving within the standings, so those three points could mean a lot for either team today.

Regional restrictions may apply.