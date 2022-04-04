Skip to main content

How to Watch Quilmes vs. San Martín (T): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Quilmes hosts San Martín (T) to wrap up Matchday 9 action on Monday in the Argentine Primera Nacional tournament.

José Luis Meiszner Stadium will house the action between Quilmes and San Martín (T) on Monday, a matchup between two teams currently enjoying fine runs of form in the Argentine second division. The home team, after losing its first match of the season, is currently on a six-match undefeated streak in league play, while the visitors have also lost just once in the campaign and are unbeaten in their last three.

How to Watch Quilmes vs. San Martín (T) Today:

Match Date: April 4, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Quilmes vs. San Martín (T) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Quilmes hasn't lost since its debut this season, a 1-0 finish at Independiente Rivadavia. The club then went on to win 2-1 at home over Ferro and 3-1 in its visit to last-place Mitre.

Following those three matches, though, Quilmes has gone on a four-match drawing streak, unable to secure all three points in a match since March 6th. The club's most recent outing was a 2-2 draw away at Tristán Suárez, where Tomás Blanco's 85th-minute strike secured the point for Leandro Benitez's team.

San Martín, on the other hand, is coming off of two victories in its last three matches: a 2-0 finish at home over Almagro and a 1-0 win at home over Deportivo Maipú. Argentine forward Juan Miritello got on the scoresheet in both of those matches.

San Martín will look to claim all three points in its visit to Quilmes, which would take the visiting side to 20 points, good enough for second place in the Primera Nacional standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

