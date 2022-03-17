Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacachispas vs. Independiente Rivadavia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 6 of the Argentine second division kicks off on Thursday when Sacachispas hosts Independiente Rivadavia at Beto Larrosa Stadium.

Independiente Rivadavia, sitting in 11th place with eight points, is one of the few teams left in the Primera Nacional tournament that is still undefeated. The visiting side will put its streak on the line against Sacachispas, who is still looking for its first win in the tournament and is sitting in the 28th spot of the table with four points.

How to Watch Sacachispas vs. Independiente Rivadavia Today:

Match Date: March 17, 2022

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Sacachispas vs. Independiente Rivadavia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Independiente Rivadavia's streak started with a 1-1 draw away at Deportivo Maipú, which was followed by a 1-0 victory over Quilmes at home. Franco Emir Coronel scored both of the club's goals in those matches.

Then, the team was able to eliminate Gimnasia y Esgrima in the first round of the Argentine Cup with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Lucas Ambrogio and Matías Alejandro Quiroga.

Most recently, Independiente Rivadavia came away with a dramatic 1-0 victory at home over Mitre where, in the 93rd minute, Francisco Ramón Nieves put the ball in the back of the net and gave the club its second victory in league play this season.

Sacachispas, meanwhile, is looking for a spark in attack, having drawn four times and lost once so far this season. All four of those draws were by the same 1-1 scoreline.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Sacachispas vs. Independiente Rivadavia

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
