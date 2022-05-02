Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacachispas vs. San Martín (T): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 13th matchday of the Primera Nacional tournament continues on Monday when Sacachispas hosts San Martín (T) at Beto Larrosa Stadium.

San Martín (T) is coming off of just its second loss of the season after 12 matches and will look to bounce back when it travels to face Sacachispas on Monday at Beto Larroa Stadium. The visitors are in second place in the standings while the host is in 30th with 10 points.

How to Watch Sacachispas vs. San Martín (T) Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Sacachispas vs. San Martín (T) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Martín is coming off of back-to-back losses in all competitions, with the club's most recent outing being a 2-0 loss to fellow second division side Quilmes in the first round of the Argentine Cup on Wednesday.

Before that, San Martín was embarrassed at the hands of 31st-place club Mitre to the tune of a 4-0 loss in the club's most recent Primera Nacional outing.

Sacachispas, meanwhile, has secured just one win in its 11 matches so far in the Argentine second division tournament and is winless in its last six outings in all competitions. The hosts were eliminated in the first round of the Argentine Cup as well, but at the hands of a first division club, Defensa y Justicia.

Sacachispas and San Martín now meet at Beto Larrosa Stadium with the hosts looking for their second win in the tournament, and the visitors looking to avoid their third loss in a row.

Regional restrictions may apply.

