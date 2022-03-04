Skip to main content

How to Watch San Martín (T) vs. Estudiantes (RC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the season having only recently begun, San Martín (T) and Estudiantes (RC) look to maintain their unbeaten streak in Primera Nacional league play on Friday.

The two undefeated second division clubs will face off in the city of Tucumán at La Ciudadela Stadium for match-day four of the Primera Nacional tournament.

How to Watch San Martín (T) vs. Estudiantes (RC) Friday:

Match Date: March 4, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream San Martín (T) vs. Estudiantes (RC) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seferino Flores, head coach of Estudiantes (RC), is looking for the team's second win on the season in a key matchup against a team that has won seven out of nine possible points so far in league play. Flores will not be able to count on the availability of Emanuel Cuevas or Joaquín León, both of whom are still in the final phase of their recovery process and hope to be ready for Estudiantes' next home match.

Estudiantes (RC) is coming off of a 1-1 draw at home to Tristán Suárez after a 92nd-minute equalizer from Maximiliano Padilla saved the team's undefeated streak.

On the other hand, the team coached by Pablo de Muner will be without recently-signed forward Milton Céliz who was injured in the team's latest victory away at Deportivo Madryn. Federico Jourdan and Lucas Cano scored the goals in that 2-1 victory on match-day three.

The last time these two clubs faced off in Tucumán was in June of last year, when San Martín (T) defeated Estudiantes (RC) 2-1. Marcelo Estigarribia scored a brace for the home side while Damián Adín scored the lone goal for the away team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

San Martín (T) vs. Estudiantes (RC)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17812486
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Sabres

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Hurricanes

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17805389
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Rangers

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Wizards

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) embrace in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17821218
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_9623487
College Hockey

How to Watch Massachusetts vs. Boston College in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
USATSI_17767632
College Baseball

How to Watch California vs. Florida State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch San Martín (T) vs. Estudiantes (RC)

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy