With the season having only recently begun, San Martín (T) and Estudiantes (RC) look to maintain their unbeaten streak in Primera Nacional league play on Friday.

The two undefeated second division clubs will face off in the city of Tucumán at La Ciudadela Stadium for match-day four of the Primera Nacional tournament.

How to Watch San Martín (T) vs. Estudiantes (RC) Friday:

Match Date: March 4, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream San Martín (T) vs. Estudiantes (RC) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seferino Flores, head coach of Estudiantes (RC), is looking for the team's second win on the season in a key matchup against a team that has won seven out of nine possible points so far in league play. Flores will not be able to count on the availability of Emanuel Cuevas or Joaquín León, both of whom are still in the final phase of their recovery process and hope to be ready for Estudiantes' next home match.

Estudiantes (RC) is coming off of a 1-1 draw at home to Tristán Suárez after a 92nd-minute equalizer from Maximiliano Padilla saved the team's undefeated streak.

On the other hand, the team coached by Pablo de Muner will be without recently-signed forward Milton Céliz who was injured in the team's latest victory away at Deportivo Madryn. Federico Jourdan and Lucas Cano scored the goals in that 2-1 victory on match-day three.

The last time these two clubs faced off in Tucumán was in June of last year, when San Martín (T) defeated Estudiantes (RC) 2-1. Marcelo Estigarribia scored a brace for the home side while Damián Adín scored the lone goal for the away team.

Regional restrictions may apply.