With just two losses in its first 13 matches, San Martín is in second place in the Primera Nacional table with 27 points, seven below first place Belgrano. Instituto, meanwhile, is in 12th place with 20 points, but with just 11 matches played and just one loss in the campaign so far.

How to Watch San Martín (T) vs. Instituto Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Instituto's only loss of the season so far came in its most recent outing on April 25, a 2-0 finish against Agropecuario. Before that, the club was on a 10-match unbeaten run with five wins and five draws.

The club's most recent win was a 1-0 finish over Sacachispas on April 10 thanks to a Gabriel Graciani penalty kick in the 45th minute.

San Martín is coming off of three wins in its last four league matches with the most recent one being a 2-0 finish at Sacachispas on May 2. Juan Miritello and Juan Imbert got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the visitors.

San Martín now hosts Instituto at Eva Perón de San Miguel de Tucumán Stadium on Monday in the Argentine Primera Nacional tournament.

