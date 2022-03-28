How to Watch San Martín vs. Club Deportivo Maipú

San Martín is enjoying a great start to its season with just one loss after seven matches in league play. The club is No. 5 in the standings with 14 points, five below No. 1 Belgrano. Club Deportivo Maipú, meanwhile, is in No. 20 with nine points and a 2-3-1 record so far.

How to Watch San Martín (T) vs. Club Deportivo Maipú Today:

Match Date: March 28, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream San Martín (T) vs. Club Deportivo Maipú on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Martín's most recent match was a 0-0 draw at Nueva Chicago. Before that, the team defeated Almagro 2-0, thanks to goals from Nicolás Sansotre and Juan Miritello. That performance was preceded by the club's only loss of the season, a 3-1 away defeat at Alvarado. Federico Jourdan scored San Martín's only goal in the match.

Club Deportivo Maipú, meanwhile, has won three times so far in the Primera Nacional campaign: 1-0 finishes over Ferro, Mitre and Tristán Suárez.

It is still early in the campaign, but both teams will look to continue cementing themselves towards the top of the table. A win for Maipú could take the club up to No. 12 in the table with some momentum.

Regional restrictions may apply.