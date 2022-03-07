Skip to main content

How to Watch San Telmo vs. All Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 4 of the Argentine Second Division continues on Monday when San Telmo hosts All Boys at Dr. Osvaldo Baletto Stadium.

Just three games into the season, it is way too early to tell what teams will still be at the top when it comes time to see which two clubs will be promoted to the Argentine first division. With that in mind, All Boys are off to a great start, winning the team's first two matches in a row followed by a draw on Matchday 3. San Telmo, on the other hand, is still looking for its first victory of the season.

How to Watch San Telmo vs. All Boys Today:

Match Date: March 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream San Telmo vs. All Boys on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All Boys won its first two matches by the same score: 1-0. The first was a home win over Atlanta with Fernando Brandán scoring the only goal of the match in the 87th minute. That performance was followed up by an away win at San Martín thanks to a Pablo Aranda own goal. The club is now coming off of a dramatic 2-2 draw with Chaco For Ever, where Matías Muñóz saved the point for All Boys in the 91st minute.

San Telmo has only played two matches so far this season. The first was a 1-1 draw also with Chaco For Ever followed by a 3-0 away loss at Gimnasia y Esgrima.

All Boys (seven points) hopes to win in order to join the top four teams in the standings, who are currently all on 10 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

San Telmo vs. All Boys

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans 2
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch San Telmo vs. All Boys

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Hockey Fans
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Toulouse vs. USL Dunkerque

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
soccer fans
Soccer

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Colombia vs. Ecuador

By Rafael Urbina51 minutes ago
UT Arlington Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UT Arlington vs Troy in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs51 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) reacts after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) draws his fifth foul in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics gaurd Payton Pritchard (11) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is tripped up by Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy