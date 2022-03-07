How to Watch San Telmo vs. All Boys

Matchday 4 of the Argentine Second Division continues on Monday when San Telmo hosts All Boys at Dr. Osvaldo Baletto Stadium.

Just three games into the season, it is way too early to tell what teams will still be at the top when it comes time to see which two clubs will be promoted to the Argentine first division. With that in mind, All Boys are off to a great start, winning the team's first two matches in a row followed by a draw on Matchday 3. San Telmo, on the other hand, is still looking for its first victory of the season.

All Boys won its first two matches by the same score: 1-0. The first was a home win over Atlanta with Fernando Brandán scoring the only goal of the match in the 87th minute. That performance was followed up by an away win at San Martín thanks to a Pablo Aranda own goal. The club is now coming off of a dramatic 2-2 draw with Chaco For Ever, where Matías Muñóz saved the point for All Boys in the 91st minute.

San Telmo has only played two matches so far this season. The first was a 1-1 draw also with Chaco For Ever followed by a 3-0 away loss at Gimnasia y Esgrima.

All Boys (seven points) hopes to win in order to join the top four teams in the standings, who are currently all on 10 points.

