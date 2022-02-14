San Telmo and Chaco For Ever will meet on Monday in the first match for both teams in the 2022 Primera Nacional, the second tier of Argentine football.

How to Watch San Telmo vs. Chaco For Ever Today:

Match Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live stream San Telmo vs. Chaco For Ever on fuboTV:

Chaco For Ever played in the third tier of Argentine football, the Torneo Federal A, last year, but earned promotion by winning the playoff at the end of the season. The team was fourth in the Zone B standings in the regular season, but won four matches to earn its spot in the Primera Nacional, beating Gimnasia y Tiro 1-0 in the final.

San Telmo did compete in this division last season, but struggled, finishing 17th in the Zone B standings. However, the team did manage to make it to the quarterfinal of the Copa Argentina, where it lost to Argentinos Juniors 2-1.

The team last reached the top level of Argentine football in 1976.

While neither of these teams is likely to contend for the Primera Nacional title, both are hoping to get the 2022 season off to a strong start.

