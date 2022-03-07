Santamarina hosts Almirante Brown as Matchday 4 continues in the Argentine second division on Monday.

Almirante Brown finds itself in 12th place in the Argentine second division standings, but a win in the team's visit to Santamarina could catapult the club up to fifth, just one point below Belgrano in fourth. Santamarina meanwhile is looking for its second win in a row after starting the season off with two straight losses.

How to Watch Santamarina vs. Almirante Brown Today:

Match Date: March 7, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Santamarina vs. Almirante Brown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Almirante Brown started the season off with a 4–2 win at home over Chacarita Juniors. The club was down 2–1 in the second half, but a hat trick from Cristian Chávez secured all three points for the home team.

Almirante Brown followed that dramatic victory up with a 3–1 away loss at Guillermo Brown. On Matchday 3, the team was able to win again, this time 1–0 over Atlético Rafaela. Cristian Chávez got on the board again for his fourth of the season.

Santamarina is fresh off the team's first win of the season, a 3–0 thrashing in its visit to Dálmine. Guillermo Villalba, Braian Maidana and Agustín Jara scored the goals for the away team.

A second win in a row for Santamarina would mean six points and, depending on the result, a spot anywhere between 11th and 14th in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.