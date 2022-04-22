Skip to main content

How to Watch SM Tucuman vs Atletico Mitre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SM Tucuman looks to cement its spot in second place in the table with a win against Atletico Mitre on Friday night

SM Tucuman heads into Friday's match with Atletico Mitre in second place in the table just four points back of Belgrano.

How to Watch SM Tucuman vs Atletico Mitre Today:

Match Date: April 22, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream the SM Tucuman vs Atletico Mitre match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

SM Tucuman is on a two-match winning streak and has gone unbeaten in its last six matches. Its last loss was back on March 13th when Alvarado beat them 3-1. It is the only loss for them this season as they have been playing good soccer.

Friday it hopes that continues when it takes on an Atletico Mitre team that is down in 34th place.

Atletico Mitre is coming off a 2-1 win over Tristan Suarez on Sunday, but that is its only win of the year. 

Atletico Mitre has played to four draws this year, but it has really struggled to score goals as it has scored one or fewer in every match prior to its win on Sunday.

It has been a tough start to the season for Atletico Mitre, but Friday it will look to pull off the big upset and send Tucuman home with just its second loss of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

SM Tucuman vs Atletico Mitre

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
