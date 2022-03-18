How to Watch Tristán Suárez vs. Nueva Chicago

Tristán Suárez hosts Nueva Chicago at 20 de Octubre Stadium on Friday in the Argentine second division.

Following a less-than-ideal start to the tournament, Tristán Suárez is hoping to turn over a new leaf in search of the club's first victory this season. Gastón Pernía's men will host Nueva Chicago in this Matchday 6 battle in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

Tristán Suárez started the season off with four straight draws in league play: 0-0 at Deportivo Morón, 1-1 against Deportivo Madryn and Estudiantes de Río Cuarto and 3-3 at home to Alvarado. Nicolás Messiniti scored in two different matches for the club in that span.

The home side's most recent outing, though, was a painful 1-0 loss at Almagro on Matchday 5, where Nicolás Servetto put away a one-on-one opportunity inside the box in the 94th minute of the match. That loss left the club in 28th place in the Primera Nacional standings with four points.

Nuevo Chicago, meanwhile, is sitting in 21st place with five points and a 1-2-2 record in league play. That single victory came in the club's most recent match, a slim 1-0 victory over Agropecuario thanks to a 49th-minute finish from Brian Guerra.

