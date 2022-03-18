Skip to main content

How to Watch Tristán Suárez vs. Nueva Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tristán Suárez hosts Nueva Chicago at 20 de Octubre Stadium on Friday in the Argentine second division.

Following a less-than-ideal start to the tournament, Tristán Suárez is hoping to turn over a new leaf in search of the club's first victory this season. Gastón Pernía's men will host Nueva Chicago in this Matchday 6 battle in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

How to Watch Tristán Suárez vs. Nueva Chicago Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Tristán Suárez vs. Nueva Chicago on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tristán Suárez started the season off with four straight draws in league play: 0-0 at Deportivo Morón, 1-1 against Deportivo Madryn and Estudiantes de Río Cuarto and 3-3 at home to Alvarado. Nicolás Messiniti scored in two different matches for the club in that span.

The home side's most recent outing, though, was a painful 1-0 loss at Almagro on Matchday 5, where Nicolás Servetto put away a one-on-one opportunity inside the box in the 94th minute of the match. That loss left the club in 28th place in the Primera Nacional standings with four points.

Nuevo Chicago, meanwhile, is sitting in 21st place with five points and a 1-2-2 record in league play. That single victory came in the club's most recent match, a slim 1-0 victory over Agropecuario thanks to a 49th-minute finish from Brian Guerra.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Tristán Suárez vs. Nueva Chicago

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Washington at Cal in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
LOUISVILLE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville vs Albany in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Destiny Harden (3) shoots defended by Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21) during the third quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Louisville vs. Albany: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1009194757h (1)
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Tristán Suárez vs. Nueva Chicago

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_16237364
College Softball

How to Watch Fresno State at Boise State in College Softball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Iowa State at Pacific in College Softball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
arkansas women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah vs Arkansas in Women's College Basketball March Madness

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) celebrates with teammates after a win against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Utah vs. Arkansas: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17826823
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland vs. Delaware Women's March Madness first round

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy