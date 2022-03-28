The Argentine second division tournament continues on Monday when Tristán Suárez hosts Quilmes.

Despite suffering just one loss this season, Quilmes is currently No. 15 in the Primera Nacional standings and will visit No. 35, Tristán Suárez, on Monday.

How to Watch Tristán Suárez vs. Quilmes Today:

Match Date: March 28, 2022

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Tristán Suárez vs. Quilmes on fuboTV

Quilmes began the campaign with two wins and a loss and followed those wins up with three straight draws, leaving the club mid-table and hoping to take advantage of a lifeless Tristán Suárez side.

The streak of three straight draws started with a 1-1 finish at home to Sacachispas, where Pier Barrios scored the club's only goal of the match. Then, Quilmes visited Instituto ACC to a scoreless tie at Juan Domingo Perón Stadium.

Quilmes' most recent outing was another 1-1 finish at home against Agropecuario. Federico González got on the scoresheet for the home side that night, only to see the match equalized with a 91st minute Emanuel Dening finish.

Tristán Suárez is looking for its first victory of the season after getting off to a four-draw start, followed by two straight losses.

