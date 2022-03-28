Skip to main content

How to Watch Tristán Suárez vs. Quilmes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Argentine second division tournament continues on Monday when Tristán Suárez hosts Quilmes.

Despite suffering just one loss this season, Quilmes is currently No. 15 in the Primera Nacional standings and will visit No. 35, Tristán Suárez, on Monday.

How to Watch Tristán Suárez vs. Quilmes Today:

Match Date: March 28, 2022

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Tristán Suárez vs. Quilmes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Quilmes began the campaign with two wins and a loss and followed those wins up with three straight draws, leaving the club mid-table and hoping to take advantage of a lifeless Tristán Suárez side.

The streak of three straight draws started with a 1-1 finish at home to Sacachispas, where Pier Barrios scored the club's only goal of the match. Then, Quilmes visited Instituto ACC to a scoreless tie at Juan Domingo Perón Stadium.

Quilmes' most recent outing was another 1-1 finish at home against Agropecuario. Federico González got on the scoresheet for the home side that night, only to see the match equalized with a 91st minute Emanuel Dening finish.

Tristán Suárez is looking for its first victory of the season after getting off to a four-draw start, followed by two straight losses.

The match can be seen at 2 p.m. ET on TyC Sports.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Tristán Suárez vs. Quilmes

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Tristán Suárez vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
Angelique Kerber Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's 3rd Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies in Spring Training

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
CARDINALS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
MARLINS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
YANKEES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Andy Murray Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Mar 25, 2022; Spokane, WA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Aaliyah Moore (21) celebrates after a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Spokane regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Texas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 hours ago
USATSI_17968306
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Texas vs. Stanford Women's Basketball NCAA Elite Eight

By Adam Childs17 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy