How to Watch Villa Dálmine vs. Atlanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Villa Dálmine host Atlanta on Thursday for Matchday 5 of the Primera Nacional tournament in the Argentine second division.

Villa Dálmine is still looking for its first win of the season having drawn twice and lost twice in the club's first four matches of the season. Atlanta, meanwhile, have one victory, one draw and two losses to start off the Primera Nacional tournament.

How to Watch Villa Dálmine vs. Atlanta Thursday:

Match Date: March 10, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Villa Dálmine vs. Atlanta on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villa Dálmine have yet to gain a single point playing at home this season so far in two matches. The first was a 2-1 loss to Guillermo Brown where Francisco Nouet scored the home team's only goal of the match. The second was a 3-0 loss to Santamarina with Guillermo Villalba, Braian Maidan and Agustín Jara securing all three points for the away team.

Atlanta, meanwhile, haven't gained a single point playing away from home this season. The club first visited All Boys on Matchday 1 to a 1-0 loss where Fernando Brandán won the match for the home team. Atlanta then visited Deportivo Riestra on Matchday 3 where it lost 0-1 again, this time off of a goal from Gustavo Fernández.

Atlanta was also eliminated in the first round of the Argentine Cup after losing in penalty kicks to Villa San Carlos.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Villa Dálmine vs. Atlanta

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

