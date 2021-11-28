How to Watch Blue Canyon Championship, Final Round

After roughly 10 months off the course in the Asian Tour, a champion will be crowned today in Thailand at the Blue Canyon Championship.

Sihwan Kim and Chan Shih-chang both shot a 68 to jump out front and take the lead heading into today’s final round of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship. They sit atop the leaderboard with a 14, two strokes ahead of the next golfer and three strokes ahead of a trio that also has a chance to make a move here today.

How to Blue Canyon Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Blue Canyon Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a consistent three days for Kim to get to the top of the leaderboard and a share of the lead. Through three rounds he has 18 birdies, two bogeys and one double-bogey. He has peppered them in one per round to keep his name in the hunt.

The co-leader, Shih-chang, has 15 birdies and one bogey overall.

Shih-chang started off with a strong 66 then finished with back-to-back 68s on Friday and Saturday. He comes into today with the strongest, cleanest scorecard of everyone in contention.

Sadom Kaewkanjana (12 under par) was in a great position to enter today with a lead, but the wheels fell off on Saturday to the tune of an even-par day. He shot a 68 and 64 on the first two days with 14 birdies and one double-bogey overall.

On Saturday he finished with one double-bogey and one bogey to balance out his back nine with three birdies to get back to even par for the day.

Today could come down to these three golfers, with Scott Hend, Joohyung Kim and John Catlin all at 11 under par as well in the hunt.

Regional restrictions may apply.