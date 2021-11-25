Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Blue Canyon Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The sixth event this calendar year on the Asian Tour takes place in Thailand with the best golfers on tour expected to play at the Blue Canyon Championship.
    Over the past few weeks, the Asian Tour’s amateur golfers took center stage, showing the young up-and-coming talent. Now, the professionals take over. The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship features some of the best professional golfers in the world and takes place in Thailand this week. The field this week consists of 144 total golfers and has 66 more on call as reserves.

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Blue Canyon Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This year, the Asian Tour has only played five total events, with all five being won by a different golfer. Wade Ormsby (Hong Kong Open), Matt Kuchar (SMBC Singapore Open), Benjamin Follett-Smith (2020 Asian Tour Qualifying School), Brad Kennedy (New Zealand Open) and Trevor Simsby (Bandar Malaysia Open) all have one win on the season.

    Both Ormsby and Simsby will be in the field this week looking for a second win on tour.

    The top-ranked golfers entering today are Jarin Todd (No. 4, Asian Tour Order of Merit), Jazz Janewattananond (No. 5) and Joohyung Kim (No. 6).

    After nearly 20 months off on the Asian Tour, this has to be one of the most exciting events in Thailand this week with the tour getting back on the course. This is the inaugural Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, so the tour getting back on the course also presents a new event, with a first-time winner.

    Keep an eye on the 13th hole, where they celebrate and honor Tiger Woods. That will be a great moment for all the golfers.

