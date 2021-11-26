Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Blue Canyon Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Through one round in Thailand, John Catlin stood ahead of the pack with a one-stroke lead at the Blue Canyon Championship.
    After nearly 10 months off, the Asian Tour is back on the course in Thailand with John Catlin (-7) sitting in first place at the Blue Canyon Championship with a one-stroke lead.

    Two golfers sit one stroke behind Catlin. The first round was all about knocking off the rust and getting back in the groove. Now the players are warmed up and ready to roll.

    How to Blue Canyon Championship, Second Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 1 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Blue Canyon Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Catlin had a clean scorecard with no bogeys along with his three birdies and two eagles.

    At six under par are Chan Shih-chang (Taiwan) and Ian Snyman (South Africa). Chan finished with a clean scorecard with six birdies, while Snyman had to balance out his one bogey with seven birdies.

    Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) had an early bogey and another one to close his day. He is at five under par heading into Friday.

    The pack at four under par includes Shiv Kapur (India), Paul Peterson (U.S.), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Thailand) and Chikkarangappa S. (India).

    No golfer in the top 15 Order of Merit rankings is in the mix after the first day, with Phachara Khongwatmai (No. 17) as the top-ranked golfer in the mix.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

