    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Blue Canyon Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The first event in 10 months on the Asian Tour has been fantastic with great play across the board.
    The first-round lead went to John Catlin, then after two days on the course, it was taken over by Sadom Kaewkanjana. 

    Coming into today’s third round, Kaewkanjana has a one-stroke lead over Catlin and a two-stroke lead over the next group below them. Depending on how today goes, this might be a four-person race to the final hole on Sunday between Kaewkanjana, Catlin, Chan Shih-chang and Sihwan Kim.

    How to Blue Canyon Championship, Third Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Blue Canyon Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kaewkanjana had a solid first round (68) but really exploded in the second round (64) to come into today with a -12 overall and a one-stroke lead. So far, he has 12 birdies through 36 holes and zero bogeys. Clean, smooth and easy through the first two days for the Thai golfer.

    Just behind him is Catlin (11 under par), who was terrific in the first round with two eagles and a birdie.

    In the second round, Catlin was great again with six birdies, but an ill-timed double-bogey on the 14th hole changed his fortune from being one stroke ahead to be one stroke behind. One hole, that Catlin birdied in the first round, is the difference on the leaderboard entering today.

    Both Shih-chang and Kim (10 under par) are two strokes behind the leader.

    Shih-chang has been perfect through 36 holes with 10 birdies and zero bogeys, while Kim has been a bit more erratic with 13 birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey.

    These four have been terrific when you take a step back and consider that they have collectively played 144 holes with only one bogey and one double-bogey on their combined cards. 

    Terrific golf in the Asian Tour continues this week.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Blue Canyon Championship, Third Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    12:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
