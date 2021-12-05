Bio Kim held onto his lead for a third straight day on Saturday making for an exciting final round here today at the Laguna Phucket Championship.

Through three days on the course, only one name has been at the top of the leaderboard, Bio Kim (-11), but he is coming off his worst overall round and there are two golfers just one stroke back. Kim started the tournament with a strong 62, then a solid 66 before the 71 (+1) yesterday that allowed the field to stay in the hunt today.

How to Watch Laguna Phuket Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Laguna Phuket Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the third round, Kim only had one birdie with two bogeys for his worst round of the week. Through the first 36 holes, he had a combined 14 birdies, one eagle, one bogey and one double-bogey.

Clearly, he took a step back but a return to his play in the first two rounds could be enough to hold on for Kim’s first win of the season on the Asian Tour.

Just behind Kim are Panuphol Pittayarat and Phachara Khongwatmai at -10 overall. Both had their best rounds in the first two days and took a step back on Saturday.

In fact, for every golfer at least -8 overall, everyone had their worst round yesterday other than Yikeun Chang (-8) who has gone 69, 65 and 68 in his three rounds.

Dodge Kemmer (-7) is someone to watch as he has gotten better and better each round, shooting a third-round best 64 to get his name on the shortlist of contenders here today.

Regional restrictions may apply.