    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Laguna Phuket Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Asian Tour is getting back on track after 10 months off and the second event in two weeks with the kick off of the Laguna Phucket Championship.
    Last week, the Asian Tour opened back up in Thailand with the first event in just under a year, won by Chan Shih-chang. This week, the tour continues just south of there at the Laguna Golf Phuket off a tiny peninsula with the best golfers on the Asian Tour expected to be in contention.

    How to Laguna Phuket Championship, First Round today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Laguna Phuket Championship, First Round online with fuboTV:

    Shih-chang won last week with a -18 and a one-stroke lead over Joohyung Kim and Sadom Kaewhanjana. Kim made a major move up the leaderboard on the final day, but the consistency of Shih-chang won out in the end.

    This week, Shih-chang is looking to win back-to-back in a strong overall field.

    Kim (No. 3) and Kaewkanjana (No. 8) are in the field as well as the leaders of the Order of Merit rankings: Wade Ormsby (No. 1), Trevor Simsby (No. 4), Jarin Todd (No. 6) and Jazz Janewattananond (No. 7), who are all in contention this week.

    Brad Kennedy (No. 5) is not in the field, but he has only played one tournament this year on the Asian Tour to date.

    Before the break this season, there were six overall events on the Asian Tour, with no player winning more than once.

    Ormsby won the Hong Kong Open, Matt Kuchar won the SMBC Singapore Open, Benjamin Follett-Smith won the 2020 Asian Tour Qualifying School, Kennedy won the New Zealand Open, Simsby won the Bandar Malaysia Open and Shih-chang won the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship last week.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Laguna Phuket Championship, First Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    1:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Golf Course
    Asian Tour Golf

    How to Watch Laguna Phuket Championship, First Round

