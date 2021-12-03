How to Watch Laguna Phuket Championship, Second Round

Most of the favorites coming in have a lot of work to do over the next three days to get back in play during second-round action at the Laguna Phucket Championship.

Bio Kim (eight under par) finished the first round with a one-stroke lead over the field, which has two golfers at seven under and the next closest sitting three strokes back of the lead. Kim built his lead largely on the back nine and could carry that momentum into today’s second round to build his lead heading into the weekend.

How to Laguna Phuket Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The only slip-up Kim had on the day yesterday was a bogey on the sixth hole. Aside from that, he was terrific in every situation, finishing with one eagle (11th hole) and seven birdies.

Kim is ranked No. 18 on the Order of Merit on the Asian Tour, and a win here this week would really help in pushing him up the standings. Behind Kim at seven under are Travis Smyth and Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol.

Smyth had a similar day to Kim, finishing with one bogey and seven birdies, just missing an eagle to equal his day. Dejpiratanamongkol on the other had just paced his day with seven birdies and a clean overall scorecard.

The leader in the Order of Merit rankings, Wade Ormsby, shot an even-par (through 17 holes), and second place Chan Shih-chang shot a four over and is all but out of this tournament.

Kosuke Hamamoto (four under par) is ranked 11th in the Order of Merit and finds himself closer to the top of the leader than his peers.

For the most part, the Order of Merit rankings is not a good facsimile of the play through one day on the Asian Tour.

