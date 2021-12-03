Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Laguna Phuket Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Most of the favorites coming in have a lot of work to do over the next three days to get back in play during second-round action at the Laguna Phucket Championship.
    Author:

    Bio Kim (eight under par) finished the first round with a one-stroke lead over the field, which has two golfers at seven under and the next closest sitting three strokes back of the lead. Kim built his lead largely on the back nine and could carry that momentum into today’s second round to build his lead heading into the weekend.

    How to Laguna Phuket Championship, Second Round today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Laguna Phuket Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The only slip-up Kim had on the day yesterday was a bogey on the sixth hole. Aside from that, he was terrific in every situation, finishing with one eagle (11th hole) and seven birdies.

    Kim is ranked No. 18 on the Order of Merit on the Asian Tour, and a win here this week would really help in pushing him up the standings. Behind Kim at seven under are Travis Smyth and Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol.

    Smyth had a similar day to Kim, finishing with one bogey and seven birdies, just missing an eagle to equal his day. Dejpiratanamongkol on the other had just paced his day with seven birdies and a clean overall scorecard.

    The leader in the Order of Merit rankings, Wade Ormsby, shot an even-par (through 17 holes), and second place Chan Shih-chang shot a four over and is all but out of this tournament.

    Kosuke Hamamoto (four under par) is ranked 11th in the Order of Merit and finds himself closer to the top of the leader than his peers. 

    For the most part, the Order of Merit rankings is not a good facsimile of the play through one day on the Asian Tour.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Laguna Phuket Championship, Second Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    1:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    golf rory mcilroy
    Asian Tour Golf

    How to Watch Laguna Phuket Championship, Second Round

    36 seconds ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates his goal scored agianst the New England Revolution during extra time in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) high fives center Al Horford (42) after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Memphis vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ralph Gonzales-Agee (35) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Clemson vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Syracuse Orange center Frank Anselem (5) react to a loose ball during overtime at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy