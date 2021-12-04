Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The scores at the Laguna Phucket Championship were a little higher on Friday, but after two rounds on the course, there is a competitive leaderboard entering the weekend.
    Through two days on the course in the Asian Tour’s second event in just under a year, Bio Kim is riding high after a 62 on Thursday and a 66 on Friday, for 12-under par overall and a two-stroke lead over the field. The scores were a little higher on Day 2, with the golfers settling closer to the mean heading into the weekend. It has been a banner two days for Kim, who is looking for his first win on the Asian Tour this season.

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    On Thursday, Kim was excellent with only one bogey on his scorecard, balanced out with one eagle and seven birdies. He came out Friday with another seven birdies, but also one bogey and another double-bogey. It wasn't as clean of a scorecard but enough to keep the lead heading into today.

    Just below Kim is Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol (10 under par), who is just two strokes back.

    Through two days, Dejpiratanamongkol has played a really clean 36 holes of golf, with one eagle and eight birdies without a single bogey on his card. Continuing that play today could be the ticket to move up and take control of the leaderboard.

    In the mix at three strokes back is Phachara Khongwatmai (nine under), and at four strokes back are Panuphol Pittayarat and Natipong Srithong (eight under).

    There is an opportunity today for the field to close the gap and make this a more competitive finish to the second event back on the Asian Tour after nearly a full year off the course.

    Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
