How to Watch Singapore International Championship, First Round

The first event of the Asian Tour of the new year kicks off with the Singapore International Championship, first round.

The Asian Tour went on a 10-month hiatus during the pandemic last year and came back for two events at the end of the year: the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship and the Laguna Phuket Championship, both in Thailand. The tour now shifts to two events in Singapore this month, starting with the Singapore International Championship here this week.

Khongwatmai (10) won the event by one stroke over Denwit Boriboonsub, Panuphol Pittayarat and Bio Kim who all finished at -9 overall.

Sadom Kaewkanjana and Hongtaek Kim both finished at -8 overall.

This season in the six events that the Asian Tour has hosted, there have been six different winners. Wade Ormsby, Matt Kuchar, Brad Kennedy, Trevor Simsby, Shih-chang Chan and most recently, Khongwatmai.

The Singapore International will be played at the Tanah Merah Country Club on the Tampines Course in Singapore, which is a par 72.

It is a four-day tournament with a prize fund of $1 million dollars on the line.

Four of the six previous winners on tour will be in contention this week to try and win their second tournament of the season.

Entering today, the Order of Merit standings have Ormsby in first place, with Khongwatmai in second followed by Joohyung Kim in third place overall.

The fourth through sixth slots go to the other previous winners on tour this season. With only two more tournaments on the schedule to end the season, this will go a long way to crown a champion.

