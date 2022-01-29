Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Mitchell vs Team Sims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Mitchell and Team Sims enter Friday's game with both teams having lost their first game of the week.

The Athletes Unlimited basketball season continues on Friday with two games. Following Team Carrington vs. Team Russell, the second game of the day will see Team Mitchell take on Team Sims, with both teams losing their first game of the week.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Mitchell vs Team Sims Today:

Match Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Team Mitchell lost to Team Carrington on Thursday, falling 92-85. Tianna Hawkins led the team in scoring with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting with five rebounds. Sydney Colson added 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting with six assists and three steals. Team captain Kelsey Mitchell scored 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting.

Team Sims lost 80-71 to Team Russell. Essence Carson and Briahanna Jackson each scored 15 points, with Carson grabbing six rebounds. Team captain Odyssey Sims scored 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting with three rebounds and four assists.

Athletes Unlimited is a unique league where each week will see the team captains select new teams. Because of this, the league has come up with a point system to determine which individual players are performing the best, since keeping track of team win/loss records wouldn't tell an accurate picture.

Through one game, Natasha Cloud leads the point standings with 562 points, with Lexie Brown behind her at 534.

