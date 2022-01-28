Team Russell takes on Team Carrington, with both coming off of wins.

The Athletes Unlimited basketball season continues on Friday with two games. Up first is Team Carrington taking on Team Russell.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Carrington Today:

Match Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Team Russell vs Team Carrington on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams won their first games. Team Russell defeated Team Sims 80-71. Taj Cole scored 21 points in the win, while Lexie Brown had 19 points. Danni McCray grabbed 12 rebounds, while team captain Mercedes Russell grabbed 11 boards while scoring 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting.

Team Carrington beat Team Mitchell 92-85, with Isabelle Harrison leading the team with 21 points on 8-for-19 shooting. Natasha Cloud scored 18 points on 7-for-16 shooting and added 13 assists. Team captain Dijonai Carrington scored 13 points on 5-for-19 shooting and grabbed 11 boards, but also had five turnovers.

Athletes Unlimited is a unique league where each week will see the team captains select new teams. Because of this, the league has come up with a point system to determine which individual players are performing the best, since keeping track of team win/loss records wouldn't tell an accurate picture.

Through one game, Natasha Cloud leads the point standings with 562 points, with Lexie Brown behind her at 534.

Regional restrictions may apply.