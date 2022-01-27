Following the success of its model in other sports, Athletes Unlimited has expanded to basketball for a five-week competition. Each week, the teams will be different as there is a new draft every Sunday.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Carrington vs Team Mitchell Today:

Match Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream Team Carrington vs Team Mitchell on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This Week 1 contest will put Team Carrington, led by captain Dijonai Carrington, against Team Mitchell, which is captained by Kelsey Mitchell.

In addition to Carrington, who plays in the WNBA for the Connecticut Sun, her team also features three current WNBA players in Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings, Natasha Howard of the Washington Mystics and Jantel Lavender of the Indiana Fever. Destinee Walker and MeMe Jackson were the fourth and fifth round picks for the team, while WNBA veteran Ty Young was taken in the 10th round.

Mitchell, who plays for the Indiana Fever, selected Tianna Hawkins and Courtney Williams, who both played for the Atlanta Dream last year but will likely be elsewhere in 2022. She also drafted Sydney Colson and Imani McGee-Stafford, who've both played in the WNBA recently but not in 2021.

Athletes Unlimited features an interesting scoring system that awards teams points for winning quarters, plus players earning points for their individual performances. Since the team's themselves change every week, this allows for an individual leaderboard that shows which players are performing best.

