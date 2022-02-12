How to Watch Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins

Week 3 of Athletes Unlimited Basketball continues Friday as Team Cloud takes on Team Hawkins in the second of two games.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Cloud vs Team Hawkins Today:

Match Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream Team Cloud vs Team Hawkins on fuboTV:

Team Cloud is coming off of an 85–80 win over Team Brown. Kalani Brown scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds in the win, while Dijonai Carrington led the team with 25 points. It was a quiet night for Natasha Cloud, who scored nine points on 3-for-7 shooting and added six assists and four rebounds.

Team Hawkins lost 79–54 to Team Harrison. Of those 54 points, 20 belonged to Tianna Hawkins, who also added eight rebounds and an assist. Mercedes Russell pulled down nine boards.

Athletes Unlimited is a league in which each week will see the team captains select new teams. Because of this, the league has come up with a point system to determine which individual players are performing the best, since keeping track of team win/loss records wouldn't tell an accurate picture.

Tianna Hawkins is the current points leader with 3,063 points, while Lexie Brown is second with 2,949. Natasha Cloud is in third, while Isabelle Harrison is currently in fourth place.

