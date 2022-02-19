How to Watch Team Cloud vs Team Hawkins

Week 4 of Athletes Unlimited continues on Friday as Team Cloud takes on Team Hawkins.

Athletes Unlimited continues on Friday with a pair of games, including Team Cloud taking on Team Hawkins on CBS Sports Network at 11:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Cloud vs Team Hawkins Today:

Match Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Match Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream Team Cloud vs Team Hawkins on fuboTV:

Team Cloud scored an 87-85 win over Team Harrison on Wednesday, with captain Natasha Cloud scoring 27 points, including going a perfect 12-for-12 from the line. She also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Team Hawkins beat Team Sims 86-76, with Kalani Brown scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell had 32 points in the win.

Athletes Unlimited is a league in which each week will see the team captains select new teams. Because of this, the league has come up with a point system to determine which individual players are performing the best, since keeping track of team win/loss records wouldn't tell an accurate picture.

Tianna Hawkins sits atop the overall leaderboard with 4,655 AU points, giving her a huge edge over second-place Isabelle Harrison, who is 555 points back. Natasha Cloud is in third, while Lexie Brown is fourth. The big mover after Wednesday's games was Kalani Brown, who jumped four spots to sixth place.

