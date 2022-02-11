Week 3 of Athletes Unlimited Basketball continues Friday as Team Harrison takes on Team Brown in the first of two games.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Harrison vs Team Brown Today:

Match Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream Team Harrison vs Team Brown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Team Harrison is coming off a 79–54 win over Team Hawkins. Team captain Isabelle Harrison scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds, while Nikki Greene, a former player at Penn State, added 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting with 10 rebounds.

Team Brown lost 85–80 to Team Cloud. Jantel Lavender led the team with 21 points on 9-for-17 shooting and pulled down eight boards, while Lauren Manis had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Team captain Lexie Brown added 14 points.

Athletes Unlimited is a league in which each week will see the team captains select new teams. Because of this, the league has come up with a point system to determine which individual players are performing the best, since keeping track of team win/loss records wouldn't tell an accurate picture.

Tianna Hawkins is the current points leader with 3,063 points, while Lexie Brown is second with 2,949. Natasha Cloud is in third, while Isabelle Harrison is currently in fourth place.

Regional restrictions may apply.