How to Watch Team Harrison vs Team Cloud

Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Harrison vs Team Cloud: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Week 3 of Athletes Unlimited concludes on Saturday, with Team Harrison facing Team Cloud in one matchup.

Two games are on the slate for Saturday in Athletes Unlimited Basketball, with Team Harrison taking on Team Cloud in the first contest of the night.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Harrison vs Team Cloud Today:

Match Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream Team Harrison vs Team Cloud on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Team Harrison is coming off of an 86-81 win over Team Brown. Isabelle Harrison led the team with 25 points on 56.3% shooting and also added eight rebounds and three steals. Courtney Williams had 13 points and 10 assists, while Odyssey Sims pulled down 12 rebounds and added seven assists and 16 points.

Team Cloud was led in scoring by Dijonai Carrington with 24 points on 10-for-20 shooting with seven rebounds and six assists. Drew Edelman added 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Natasha Cloud had seven rebounds and seven assists, but was just 3-for-12 with nine points.

Athletes Unlimited is a league in which each week will see the team captains select new teams. Because of this, the league has come up with a point system to determine which individual players are performing the best, since keeping track of team win/loss records wouldn't tell an accurate picture.

Tianna Hawkins remains the points leader with 3,596 points, but Isabelle Harrison moved up two spots on Friday to second place with 3,283 points. Lexie Brown and Natasha Cloud each fell one spot to third and fourth, respectively.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Team Harrison vs Team Cloud

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at 76ers

just now
Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Raptors

just now
Isabelle Harrison Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Team Harrison vs Team Cloud

just now
Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Canucks

30 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Wizards

30 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Pelicans

30 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Grizzlies at Hornets

30 minutes ago
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Maine Celtics

30 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy