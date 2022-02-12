How to Watch Team Harrison vs Team Cloud

Week 3 of Athletes Unlimited concludes on Saturday, with Team Harrison facing Team Cloud in one matchup.

Two games are on the slate for Saturday in Athletes Unlimited Basketball, with Team Harrison taking on Team Cloud in the first contest of the night.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Harrison vs Team Cloud Today:

Match Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Team Harrison is coming off of an 86-81 win over Team Brown. Isabelle Harrison led the team with 25 points on 56.3% shooting and also added eight rebounds and three steals. Courtney Williams had 13 points and 10 assists, while Odyssey Sims pulled down 12 rebounds and added seven assists and 16 points.

Team Cloud was led in scoring by Dijonai Carrington with 24 points on 10-for-20 shooting with seven rebounds and six assists. Drew Edelman added 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Natasha Cloud had seven rebounds and seven assists, but was just 3-for-12 with nine points.

Athletes Unlimited is a league in which each week will see the team captains select new teams. Because of this, the league has come up with a point system to determine which individual players are performing the best, since keeping track of team win/loss records wouldn't tell an accurate picture.

Tianna Hawkins remains the points leader with 3,596 points, but Isabelle Harrison moved up two spots on Friday to second place with 3,283 points. Lexie Brown and Natasha Cloud each fell one spot to third and fourth, respectively.

