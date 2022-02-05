The second week of Athletes Unlimited continues with Team Harrison facing Team Cloud

The second day of play for Week 2 of Athletes Unlimited Basketball will take place on Friday with a pair of games, including a matchup that pits Team Harrison against Team Cloud.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Harrison vs Team Cloud Today:

Match Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Natasha Cloud has been arguably the best player in AU so far. The Washington Mystics point guard led her team to a 105-94 win over Team Russell earlier this week, scoring 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting with seven rebounds and right assists. Kalani Brown added 17 points and seven rebounds

Team Harrison lost 83-76 to Team Brown. Isabelle Harrison scored 29 points in the loss and also pulled down 12 boards. Odyssey Sims was the team's only other player to score in double figures, putting in 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

Athletes Unlimited is a unique league where each week will see the team captains select new teams. Because of this, the league has come up with a point system to determine which individual players are performing the best, since keeping track of team win/loss records wouldn't tell an accurate picture.

Natasha Cloud current leads AU with 2,047 points, with Lexie Brown behind her at 1,864. The two are putting some separation on the field, as third-place Isabelle Harrison is 320 points behind Brown.

