The second week of Athletes Unlimited's basketball league continues in Friday with a pair of matchups. Up first is a meeting between Team Russell and Team Brown.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Brown Today:

Match Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Mercedes Russell is the only team captain this week who also served in that role in Week 1. Last week, her team went 2-1. This week, Russell's newly-drafted team lost to Team Cloud 105-94 in its opening game.

Russell scored 20 points on 46.2% shooting in the win and pulled down 11 rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points, but it was Nikki Greene who finished with the most AU points in the game, finishing with 322 of them thanks to her strong showing, as she posted an efficient double-double.

Team Brown is coming off of an 83-76 win over Team Harrison. Tianna Hawkins led the team in scoring with 21 points, while Lexie Brown added 18 points, six assists and three steals. Essence Carson led the team in AU points thanks to her strong game: 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Athletes Unlimited is a unique league where each week will see the team captains select new teams. Because of this, the league has come up with a point system to determine which individual players are performing the best, since keeping track of team win/loss records wouldn't tell an accurate picture.

Natasha Cloud current leads AU with 2,047 points, with Lexie Brown behind her at 1,864. The two are putting some separation on the field, as third-place Isabelle Harrison is 320 points behind Brown.

